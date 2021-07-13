Balasore: Police seized 101 grams of brown sugar and arrested three drug peddlers near Haripur Chhak under Shadevkhunta police limits in this town Tuesday. A case has been registered against the three and interrogation is on to find out others involved in the case. Officials said that as drug peddling has been thriving in north Odisha, police and the Excise department have stepped up their action against the mafia.

According to police, they received information about the three people involved in the peddling of drugs. A team of police conducted a raid and arrested three persons, identified as Sk Kallu (27) of Arada Bazaar in Balasore, Pratap Kumar Mallick (32) of Padmapur in Jagatsinghur and Soumyaranjan Mallick of Niali in Cuttack district.

Police also seized a bike, cash and three cell phones from their possession.

Despite raids by police and Excise officials, there is no let-up in the drug peddling in north Odisha districts, sources informed.