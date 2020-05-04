New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said Monday that in the last 24 hours 1,074 COVID-19 patients have recovered. It is the highest number of recovery in a single day. The Health Ministry added that the recovery rate stands at 27.52 per cent with 11,706 COVID-19 patients cured till now.

In last 24 hours, 2,553 COVID-19 cases were reported, taking number of overall cases to 42,533. The total number of active cases at present stands at 29,453, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that migrant workers are not being charged by the Railways. It informed that 85 per cent of expenses were being borne by the Railways. The remaining 15 per cent was being paid by the respective state governments.

Agencies