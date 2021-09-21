Chhendipada: A female patient in a 108 ambulance received the shock of her life Monday night when the ambulance suffered mechanical problems and came to a halt near Bagadia in Angul district’s Chhendipada police limits.

According to a source, Pinki Mahar of Bagadia Mahar Sahi suddenly fell ill Monday night. The family members dialed 108 and took her in a 108 ambulance to Chendiapada government hospital.

However, the ambulance conked out in front of Bagadia Primary School on its way to the hospital. Even as the patient was writhing with pain, the ambulance staff remained mute spectators instead of arranging another vehicle to shift the patient to the hospital.

The patient and her family members kept praying for God’s interference. After around half an hour, the patient’s family members hired an auto-rickshaw from the nearby market and rushed their patient to the hospital.

As the news spread, local residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the emergency service providing 108 ambulances not being maintained properly.

PNN