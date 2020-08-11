Bhubaneswar: As many as 109 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 60 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 49 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 134 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 4,171 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 2,807 have recovered. While there are 1,339 active cases, 22 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 48,796 with the detection of 1,341 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 296. As many as 818 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 523 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 23,035 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 6,92,301.