Kabul: At least 109 Taliban militants were killed and 25 others injured during fierce battles and clashes in two southern Afghan provinces, as fighting raged in the war-torn country, the military confirmed Saturday.

In Kandahar province, 70 Taliban militants were killed and eight others wounded after Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) supported by Afghan Air Force (AAF) conducted a clean-up operation in Police District 7 of provincial capital, Kandahar city and neighbouring suburban Dand district, army’s 205th Attal Corps said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, Taliban attacked ANDSF positions and tried to infiltrate to Kandahar city, triggering day-long heavy battles, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Helmand province, 39 Taliban militants were killed and 17 wounded after ANDSF backed by the AAF targeted a aggregation in Qala-e-Bulan, an area on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, according to army’s 215th Maiwand Corps.

Two militants’ local key leaders, Tazagul and Nehmon, were among the killed, according to the source.

Huge amount of militants’ weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the two provinces.

Details about possible casualties on the side of the security forces were unclear.

While the US and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise.