Beijing: China and Pakistan Thursday agreed on joint media cooperation to counter fake news and enhance collaboration in joint broadcasting projects.

Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar met Cao Shumin, Deputy Head of Publicity Department of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), and discussed ways to boost media cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan state media reported.

Tarar is in Beijing to attend the Ministerial meeting of the Global Civilizational Dialogue organised by the CPC.

Tarar and Cao, who is also the Minister of the National Radio and Television Administration of China, agreed to explore broadening cooperation through joint productions, combating disinformation, launching training initiatives, and fostering cultural exchange, Pakistan’s state-run APP news agency reported.

Tarar praised China’s expertise in digital media, public service broadcasting, and cultural content promotion as truly commendable.

Both sides agreed to expand cooperation and joint broadcasting projects between their state media organisations. This initiative aims to effectively counter fake news and disinformation, the report said.

Both leaders also endorsed a unified stance against fake news, along with plans for technical training and institutional collaboration, it said.

They also discussed a proposed agreement between state-run China Central Television (CCTV) and the official Pakistan Television (PTV) to promote information exchange and strengthen media cooperation.

PTI