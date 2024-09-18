Bhubaneswar: The Odia diaspora, Nuakhai Paribar UAE, recently celebrated the 10th edition of Nuakhai Bhetghat at SEE Institute in Dubai. In the largest Nuakhai celebration held outside India, Odias from across the UAE gathered in large numbers at the institute hall mirroring a microcosm of Western Odisha. Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, graced the occasion as chief guest. Guests from Western Odisha also reached Dubai to participate in the special event. Among them were eminent artist Archana Padhi lyricist-singer Shashwat Tripathy, and international sand artist Sudam Pradhan, who added colour to the occasion with their performance. Sudam captured everyone’s attention with his live performance on stage and later honoured with the ‘Juhar Samman UAE’.

A live painting of Maa Samaleswari, by Dubai-based Odia artist Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, was greeted with loud cheers. Earlier, the event began with a special aarti and puja for Maa Samaleswari, where the new grain (specially flown in from Western Odisha) was offered to her. One of the highlights of the function was the serving of traditional Western Odisha foods, with Ambil being a much sought-after delicacy.

As part of the Bhetghat celebrations, a display of Sambalpuri culture was showcased, featuring Western Odisha’s language, music, dance, and handlooms. The hall was packed with people, all dressed in Sambalpuri attire. A special team from Odisha Samaj Abu Dhabi performed a fashion show in Sambalpuri attire. A souvenir was also unveiled to mark the 10th anniversary of Nuakhai celebrations in the UAE.