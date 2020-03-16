Mumbai: In another case of irresponsible behaviour 11 persons suspected of coronavirus infection escaped Monday from a hospital in Navi Mumbai where they had been kept in isolations. Samples taken from them have been sent for lab testing and the results are yet to come.

Sources said that the 11 had gone to Dubai to take part in a cricket tournament. On their return to Maharashtra they were sent to isolation within two hours of their arrival. However, taking advantage of the lax security at the hospital, they escaped. In the process now they are a threat potential to anyone who comes in contact with them.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the police have swung into action. A manhunt has been launched for the 11. The behaviour of all the 11 are utterly irresponsible because if even one of the 11 tests positive the entire team and all the people they have come in contact with will be exposed to the infection.

This however is not an isolated incident in India. Earlier, four people had fled from an isolation ward in Nagpur. In another case, another coronavirus suspect had fled from a hospital in Darbhanga, Bihar.

So far coronavirus has claimed two lives in the country and the number of people affected is a little over 100. However, the central and state governments are not taking any chances and thousands have been put in isolation all across the country. But then, the irresponsible behaviour of patients who are escaping from hospitals is putting the entire country under risk.

Agencies