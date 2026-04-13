Mumbai: The death toll in the road accident in Mumbai’s Kalyan has climbed to 11 after two people succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, officials said Monday.

A dumper truck collided with a car in the Kalyan area of Mumbai Monday, officials said. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on the Rayta Bridge along the Kalyan-Murbad road, authorities mentioned.

According to preliminary information, the car was travelling from Kalyan when it collided head-on with a mixer truck.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the incident and offered sympathies to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, “The incident in which 11 people lost their lives in a horrific accident due to a collision between two vehicles near Kalyan on National Highway 61 is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of these families. We are in contact with the local administration.”

The police stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident was reported, a team from the Titwala Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations.

Initial reports indicate that 12 passengers were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. Eight of the total passengers died on the spot, while one passed away at the hospital while receiving treatment. Locals rushed to the spot and tried to help the victims.

Later, two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The vehicle was on its way to Murbad when the collision occurred near Rayta Bridge, close to Kalyan, according to the police.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Thane Superintendent of Police D.S. Swami had confirmed nine casualties.

Titwala Deputy SP Anil Laad, speaking to the reporters, said, “The process of identifying the deceased is currently underway, while the injured are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The police have registered a case, and the role of the concerned government departments in this incident will also be scrutinised.”

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary information suggests that excessive speed or a loss of vehicle control may have been the cause of the mishap.

The collision also led to a massive traffic jam on the highway near the Rayta Bridge in the Titwala-Kalyan stretch, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement in the area, officials said.

Further details are awaited in the case.