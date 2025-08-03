Lucknow: At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying at least 14 people plunged into the Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district Sunday, officials confirmed.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, “Eleven people travelling in a Bolero from Sihagaon of Motiganj police station area to offer prayers at the Prithvi Nath temple of Khargupur died when the vehicle fell into the canal and drowned.”

Eyewitnesses, who saw the vehicle sinking, immediately alerted the local police station, while others informed the village head (Gram Pradhan).

Personnel from the ItiyaThok police station quickly reached the spot and, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies of the victims, which included men, women, and children.

SP Jaiswal also informed that four individuals were rescued from the canal with minor injuries and have been admitted to the District Hospital for medical care.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Taking to X, CM Yogi posted, “The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families.”

“Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment,” he said.

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly. Om Shanti!” the Chief Minister wrote.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

IANS