Raipur: In a major breakthrough under the ‘Poona Margam: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’ initiative, 11 Maoist cadres, including six males and five females, surrendered before Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Gudiya (IPS) on Wednesday, marking a significant blow to left-wing extremism in the Bastar region.

The surrendered cadres carried combined bounties of Rs 37 lakh and included senior leaders, such as three Military Company Members (each with a reward of Rs 8 lakh), one Area Committee Member (Rs 5 lakh), and seven Party Members/Protective Personnel, the police official said.

They were actively operating in the Mad Division and GRB Division areas, the officials further said.

Each surrendered Maoist received an immediate incentive cheque of Rs 50,000 and will benefit from facilities under the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation policy.

The group comprised Boda Wadde alias Bhima (Rs 8 lakh), Namesh Mandavi alias Dilip (Rs 8 lakh), Somari Mandavi alias Rita (Rs 8 lakh), and Siyaram Salam alias Akash (Rs 5 lakh).

While others included Meera Mandavi, Sannu Podiyam, Somari Alami, Suddi Alami, Saklu Usendi, Budri Uika, and Tulsi Potam (Rs 1-2 lakh each).

Police attributed the surrenders to intensified anti-Naxal operations, establishment of forward security camps in sensitive interior areas, rapid infrastructure development, including new roads, and improved access to government schemes in remote villages of Mad and Narayanpur districts.

With Wednesday’s development, 298 Maoist cadres of various ranks have surrendered in Narayanpur district alone in 2025, signalling growing momentum towards peace and development.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said, “The surrender of these 11 cadres demonstrates that the violent, anti-people Maoist ideology is nearing its end. People are choosing peace, dignity, and sustainable progress by trusting the ‘Poona Margam’ initiative. The Chhattisgarh and Central governments, along with Bastar Police, local administration, and security forces, remain fully committed to restoring peace, ensuring proper rehabilitation, and driving inclusive development.”

Officials described the surrenders as evidence of eroding Maoist influence amid sustained pressure from security forces and attractive rehabilitation measures, reinforcing the state’s push to transform conflict-affected areas into hubs of progress.