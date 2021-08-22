Jajpur Town: Most parts of Jajpur district are affected by floods and cyclones every year and to deal with natural disasters, the administration has decided to set up 11 more multi-purpose cyclone shelters in the district.

According to reports, there are 26 multi-purpose cyclone shelters. The state government has approved the new projects, said Collector in-charge Akshay Kumar Mallick.

The administration has decided to set up new multi-purpose cyclone shelters at Kalyanpur, Tina and Jari under Binjharpur block, Kayan under Dashrathpur block, Patapur, Antia and Jenapur under Dharmashla block, Bhubaneswarpur, Nathasahi, Bhuinpur and Jafarpur under Jajpur sadar block.

As per the decision of the administration, committees will be formed for maintenance and management of the cyclone shelters. Local sarpanchs will be chairpersons of the committees while volunteers will be its secretaries.

The administration has emphasised on activating the disaster management system in the flood-prone areas in the district.

