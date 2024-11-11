Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Today, you want to do something for the environment. Ganesha says plant a tree, clean up your neighbourhood, ask for a paper bag. You wish to lead the world into a better place? Do it by all means, but one step at a time.

Taurus: You will not lose your cool today despite the overwhelming odds, feels Ganesha. Rationale and reason will be the rhyme of your attitude as you diagnose the problems and uproot them successfully. Success beckons and you are ready to reach out and grab it by hook or by crook. Guard your reputation as your ethics might come under the scanner, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You will ponder over religious and cultural values and issues today. You will indulge in a fair amount of discussion with your family members over the issue and present your thoughts and feelings on the subject. These discussions could end up covering topics like law, education, societal concerns, manners and etiquette etc., says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day looks set to be an ordinary day, for both work and play, says Ganesha. Yet, if you are planning to participate in an event or a competition today, march ahead, by all means. There will, practically, be no one who’ll be able to compete with you. On other fronts, expect things to be rather calm and mundane, with no significant ups and downs.

Leo: A mixed bag of fortunes, a bittersweet pill, call it what you will, but today brings with it a lot of things packed within its 24-hour period. Ganesha foresees a hectic morning, and an even more frantic afternoon. So, respite will be a luxury for you today. If this was the bitter end of the pill, then its sweet results will be like a balm on your frayed nerves, says Ganesha. A fabulous time with your loved ones, a scrumptious dinner that is going to delight your appetite, and a sensuous evening are all in the offing.

Virgo: Give attention to your deepest feelings. A small excursion may be on the cards. Ganesha says today you will easily get along with other people. You will shower your sincere love and affection on your near and dear ones. Use your magical skills to improve your relationships.

Libra: It is your friends who prove to be lucky and beneficial for you today, especially if they happen to be walking the corridors of power, says Ganesha. Do not hesitate to start that new joint venture today. See your popularity grow by leaps and bounds as you get due recognition for your abilities and efforts.

Scorpio: It is high time you diverted all your energies towards your object of love, advises Ganesha. Research-oriented work could well be an option too. Ganesha says you are likely to find someone special to talk about those good old times and have a great time.

Sagittarius: You will be your usual self today, frank and precise. You are all ears for what your life partner has to say. This will make them feel special! According to Ganesha, be patient and carry out your work gracefully.

Capricorn: Lack of proper planning is probably the reason for you not being able to get your work done in time. You’ll realise this mistake and today, you will spend majority of time drawing a plan on paper, says Ganesha. You may hit a jackpot, but think twice before spending the money on anything unnecessary. You may come across some good career opportunities, grab them before it’s too late.

Aquarius: You may feel constrained by future plans. Ganesha says that plans are okay, but you must live in the present to avail the cosmic energy that ultimately manifests your dreams. At work, your generous spirit adds to the goodwill you have already accrued.

Pisces: You would do well to make a to-do list today, if only to gain a realistic perspective of how much you want done and how much you can achieve in the time you have available. Making unreasonable demands from yourself will only lead to further delays, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies