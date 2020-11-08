Bhadrak: As many as 11 passengers were critically injured after a private bus they were travelling in skidded off National Highway-16 near Trisulapur Chowk in Bhadrak district Sunday morning.

According to a source, the bus ‘Sanu Manu’ was heading from Balasore to Bhubaneswar carrying over 35 passengers. As the bus was nearing Trisulapur Chowk, the driver lost his control over the wheels. As a result, the bus skidded off the National Highway and plunged into a nullah.

The incident took place at around 6.00 am in the morning.

Hearing the cries of the passengers, local people rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police.

After a while, a team from Bhadrak Rural police station and fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to the Bhadrak DHH.

What led to the driver losing his control over the wheels is yet to be ascertained. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

PNN