Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration Tuesday rescued 11 migrant labourers from Chhatrapur town who were walking along the National Highway-16. They said they were walking back to their native place in Kolkata.

According to a source, these rescued labourers were working at a guest house in Gopalpur area. They had been staying in that guest house since the lockdown announced in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. However, the middlemen who employed them had stopped providing food to them few days ago, leaving them to their fate.

They were somehow managing their daily expenses from their savings. But when they found that their savings would not last for the entire lockdown period, they decided to walk back to their native place as no vehicle is plying to their native place owing to lockdown.

All the rescued labourers were sent to Kaliabali isolation centre under Sriramchandrapur panchayat under Chhatrapur block.