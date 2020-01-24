Nirakarpur: The Government Upper Primary School at Dia village in Khordha district is 110 years old. One of the few British-era schools, it is presently struggling for its survival.

Established in 1910, the school has 99 students who pursue their primary education across eight classes starting from Class I to Class VIII. Earlier, there were seven classes.

For the eight classes, there are seven classrooms. Out of these seven rooms, at the insistence of the government, one has been allotted as an anganwadi centre.

Since the school is devoid of a specific kitchen for mid-day meal, the facility is functioning from a dilapidated room.

According to a teacher of the school Amlan Praharaj, cyclone Fani caused heavy damage to the school by blowing away asbestos roofs of all its classrooms. There are two half-constructed classrooms as well.

“The assistance money of Rs 2 lakh announced after cyclone Fani is yet to be received. Once the money is received, the half-constructed houses could be completed,” he added.

When contacted, additional block education officer Abadhuta Chamapti said the block authority has not sanctioned the money as yet. Though Tangi block development officer was contacted over his mobile phone for his reaction, he did not attend the call.

Several elderly people in the locality said that the institution has produced many jewels in the past. However, if proper attention is not paid now, the school would soon slip into history.