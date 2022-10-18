Balasore: Within a gap of 24 hours, a total of 111 softshell turtles have been seized from a house in Balasore district, Forest department officials said Monday. A team of officials raided the premises of one Gouranga Kati Mandal at Jalasoharia village Sunday and seized the turtles. The turtles were kept in the house for selling to a trader in West Bengal at a higher price, the officials said.

Forty similar turtles were seized from a bus October 14 in Balasore district and two persons were arrested. After getting a tip-off from one of the arrested persons, Forest officials conducted a raid at Mandal’s house and seized the turtles, Jaleswar forest range officer Jayashree Murmu said. A probe has been launched.