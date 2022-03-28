Bhubaneswar: As many as 11,763 rape cases were registered in Odisha during last four years (2018 to 2021), Minister of State (MoS) for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra told Assembly Monday.

The minister’s reply indicated a spurt in rape cases in the four years. Altogether 2,502 rape cases were registered in the state in the year 2018, which increased to 2,950 in 2019, 2,984 in 2020 and 3,327 cases in 2021.

Similarly, the women murder cases, including dowry homicide cases, have remained in between 600 and 700 in the past four years. As per the statement, 610 women murder cases, including 293 dowry homicide cases, were reported in 2021 whereas 676 women murder cases, including 320 dowry homicide cases, were registered with Odisha police in 2020.

The state police reported 629 women murder cases in 2019 and 628 such cases in 2018, said the minister while replying to a question of Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja.

The number of non-dowry torture cases has increased by more than three times during past four years. While 1,616 non-dowry torture cases were registered in 2018, the number had gone up to 2,532 in 2019, 3,153 in 2020 and 4,889 in 2021.