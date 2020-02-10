Chandbali: The tragedy of the Golanthara bus tragedy in Ganjam district which claimed 10 lives only a day before is still fresh in the mind. A mishap of a similar nature took place at Kaithakhola market near Dhamra in Bhadrak district Monday in which two persons were severely injured and their two-wheeler reduced to ashes. Luckily no lives were lost.

A live 11KV wire snapped and fell on the two persons as they were riding through the market place on their motor bike. They suffered serious burn injuries and it was only due to the prompt action by the locals that saved the victims’ lives.

Local people immediately rushed to their rescue and admitted them to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The injured have been identified as Surendra Jena and Duryodhan Jena of a village nearby. Duryodhan was driving the bike with Surendra as his pillion rider when the wire snapped and fell on them.

“The shock was so intense that it threw them off the bike but it proved to be a boon for them. Had they remained in contact with the wire they would have been burnt alive like their bike,” some local residents observed.

Later, family members of Surendra and Duryodhan lodged a complaint with Dhamra police station holding the electricity department responsible for the mishap.

Police reached the spot immediately and took the burnt two-wheeler to the police station and launched an investigation.

Power supply was restored in the area after a few hours when the electricity department personnel fixed the snapped wire.

PNN