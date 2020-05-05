Chhatrapur: Ganjam police have registered two cases against 12 Surat returnees for fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine centres, misbehaving with police and teachers, police SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said Tuesday.

Ganjam police have nabbed all the migrant workers who had fled from the two quarantine centres in Beguniapada area of the district Tuesday, Rai added.

According to several sources, alleging insufficient supply of food and drinking water, at least 128 Odia migrants had escaped from two quarantine centres in Ragapur and Janat high schools under Beguniapada area in the district.

Tehsildar-cum-incident commander of Kodala had lodged a report with the police in this connection. The cop had registered two cases in this regard and started a search operation to identify the missing persons.

SP Rai said that all the migrant workers have been shifted to their respective quarantine centres. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, he added.

Addressing a press conference at Chhatrapur based district police headquarters, Rai said, “If any quarantined person is found escaping from quarantine centres or found walking towards their home, then legal action will be initiated against him”.

Meanwhile, Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that district cyber cell has been asked to keep an eye on persons posting fake news or spreading rumours on COVID-19.

PNN