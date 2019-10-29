Bhadrak: A pick-up van carrying cattle was detained and as many as 12 cattle were rescued at Motel Square under town police limits in Bhadrak late Monday night.

On being tipped off, some youths chased the pickup van and stopped it at Motel square. They found the cattle were tied with ropes inside the van and rescued the animals. Soon tension gripped the area.

Later town police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and detained the driver.

The van was heading from Panikoili in Jajpur district towards West Bengal, it was learnt.

