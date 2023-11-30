Malkangiri: At least twelve children fell sick after consuming wild fruits at Telimeta village under Jharapalli panchayat of Malkangiri district, a source said Thursday.

All twelve children’s health condition was stable at the time of filing this report.

According to the source, the children consumed the poisonous fruit Wednesday evening while playing in a nearby forest. Afterwards, the children started vomiting one after the other.

As soon as their family members learned about the consumption of wild fruit upon questioning the kids, the affected children were rushed to Padmagiri Primary Health Centre via 108 ambulance service.

Later, the source informed that the kids were shifted to district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri for better medical care.

PNN