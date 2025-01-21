Bargarh: A 12-hour bandh called by a local organisation to protest police “inaction” in the alleged abduction of a woman, partially affected normal life in Bargarh town, an official said.

The bandh was called by ‘Baragarh Sachetan Nagarika Mancha’ and was supported by BJD and Congress.

The protestors took to the streets and staged demonstrations on major roads bringing traffic to a standstill. Hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on the Bargarh-Raipur national highway, officials said.

While shops and business establishments remained closed, emergency services were kept out of the purview of the bandh.

“We hit the streets because the police failed to nab the main accused even eight days after the incident,” said Manch leader Jugnu Jagdala.

Former minister and BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria, who joined the protest, alleged that the police failed to take action against the accused persons.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Bargarh SP BS Meena said: “The woman was acquainted with the accused persons. Two of the four arrested persons were found on CCTV camera with the woman earlier at a shopping mall. This is not a case of sexual assault as the doctor has already made it clear. The case is under investigation and justice will be done to the victim.”

Police have so far arrested four persons in this connection.

The incident took place January 12 evening when the 24-year-old Dalit woman was returning to her home after witnessing Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh town. Her family had filed a missing complaint at the Bargarh Town police station.

The woman was rescued by local people from Kurla jungle. The woman was admitted at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).

VIMSAR superintendent Prof Lalmohan Nayak said that the woman was not sexually assaulted.

