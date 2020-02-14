Dhenkanal: Normal life has been thrown out of gear in this town due to a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee. The body is demanding that a hospital and medical college be set up on NH-55 near College bypass Chowk here.

The activists have put up roadblocks and are picketing at different places of the town disrupting vehicle movement. With no traffic on the roads, educational institutions and business establishments have been forced to down shutters.

Bus and train services have also been partially affected by the bandh. However, emergency services continue to remain unaffected. Several organizations including journalists, lawyers and traders bodies have extended their support to the bandh.

PNN