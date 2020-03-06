Nayagarh: Normal life was affected in Nayagarh district Friday due to a 12-hour bandh over revival of the inoperative sugar mill and payment of pending dues to employees. The bandh call was given by Nayagarh Sugar Mill Kriyanusthan committee.

The bandh threw normal life out of gear in district. Traffic movement was severely disrupted while courts, offices, educational institutions, shops and other business establishments remained closed.

The members also demonstrated on the tracks at the Nayagarh town railway station for which the Nayagarh-Puri express train was delayed substantially.

PNN