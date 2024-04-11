Ranchi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, twelve Maoists surrendered before security personnel in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district Thursday, police said.

The red rebels were operating in Saranda and Kolhan, Asia’s densest Sal forest area.

“Twelve Maoists have surrendered before security personnel. They were operating in the Saranda and Kolhan regions and belong to the group of Maoist Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs one crore on his head,” a senior police officer told PTI.

West Singhbhum is considered one of the most left-wing extremist-affected districts in the country. It had witnessed 46 Maoist-related incidents, resulting in 22 deaths last year.

Come May 13, many interior areas in the Maoist den of Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand will witness voting for the first time, or after a decades-long gap.

Polling teams and materials will be air-dropped from helicopters to enable people living in Saranda to exercise their franchise.

PTI