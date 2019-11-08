Tirupati: At least 12 people were killed when a container trailer-truck crushed an Omni van and two other vehicles after its brakes failed in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Mogili Ghat on Chittoor-Bengaluru highway at around 7 p.m. The container crushed an Omni van, an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler coming from opposite direction, apparently due to brake failure.

The deceased include nine members of the same family, including four women, travelling in the van. Container driver and two men on a motorbike were also killed in the crash. Few others were injured who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was such that the vehicles were reduced to mangled pieces of metal.