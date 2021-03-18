Cuttack: As many as 12 students of a private Plus II science college in Cuttack have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Thursday.

In order to avoid further spread of the infection, the civic body has placed them under quarantine in the hostel of the institution, sources added.

According to sources, the students had initially developed symptoms of COVID-19. They had undergone antigen tests. The reports came out to be positive for infection.

The CMC has already started contact tracing of the infected students as per the Health Department’s protocols.

Notably, five students of a private educational institution in Tangi area had contracted the virus recently.

This incident of Plus II science private college students testing positive for COVID-19 has reminded people of the VSSUT incident.

As many as 25 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla had tested positive for the infection February 27. Three days later, they were declared as negative.

Health Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra had then said the antigen kits used in testing them were faulty. Their subsequent RT-PCR test reports came out to be negative for the infection.

PNN