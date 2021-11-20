In winter, green vegetables are available in plenty. People buy green vegetables in large quantities due to which the vegetables start getting rotten. Some people do not bother to buy vegetables every day or because of having a big family, they buy more vegetables.
This saves time and you do not have to visit the market again and again. Before buying vegetables, one has to think about storing them. You must also be thinking that how to keep vegetables in the fridge, so that they can remain fresh and green for a long time.
Lets us tell you how to store vegetables in the fridge:
- Whenever you bring vegetables from the market, wash them and store them in the fridge only after they are dry
- If there is water left in the vegetables they will rot quickly in the fridge.
- Use polythene or vegetable bags to keep vegetables in the fridge.
- Make 1-2 holes in the polythene in which you are keeping vegetables. By doing this the vegetables will last long.
- Spread some newspaper or any kind of paper in the veg basket of the fridge. Place the vegetables systematically on it one by one. In this way the water from the vegetables will come out on the paper and the vegetables will remain fresh.
- Never keep fruits along with vegetables in the fridge. This can spoil both things quickly.
- Try to keep all the vegetables wrapped in a paper towel.
- If you are keeping it in a plastic bag, then close it tightly. Due to this the vegetables will not spoil for many days.
- Use green vegetables first. Green vegetables spoil more quickly than other vegetables.
- You can also keep chopped green leafy vegetables. Use an airtight container for this.
- Always keep green coriander in an airtight box or plastic bag. In this way, coriander will not spoil for 15 days.
- To store green chilies, remove the stalk and wrap it in a paper and keep it in an airtight container.
Leave a Reply