New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday attacked the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the Central Vista project and questioned the expenditure being made on a new residence for the Prime Minister when the amount could be utilised for providing Covid related medical assistance.

“PM’s new residence & Central vista cost = Rs 20,000 cr = 62 crore vaccine doses = 22 crore Remdesvir vials = 3 crore 10 litre oxygen cylinders = 13 AIIMS with a total of 12,000 beds. WHY?,” Priyanka tweeted.

The government has brought the construction work for the ambitious Central Vista project under the ambit of “essential services” to ensure smooth movement of labourers during the ongoing lockdown in Delhi.

Both Priyanka and her brother Rahul Gandhi have been critical of the Central Viata project, saying that it shouldn’t be continued at a time when the country is reeling under the Covid pandemic with many people complaining of not getting hospital beds, Covod vaccines, oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs.