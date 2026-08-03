Bhubaneswar: 13 people were arrested Sunday night following a violent clash between two rival groups in Telugu Basti under the Saheed Nagar Police Station limits, officials said.

The clash erupted late Saturday night after an argument between Kahna Behera and a group of men, including Lokesh Rao, Rudrey and Govinda Reddy, allegedly over a trivial issue.

Police said the verbal altercation escalated when Kahna was allegedly assaulted with a helmet and a stick, and later, attacked with deadly weapons.

Police said Kahna’s brother, Muna Behera, and his associates later arrived at the scene armed with swords and launched a retaliatory attack on the group.

Govinda suffered a serious head injury, while several people from both groups were injured, officials said.

Saheed Nagar police responded to the scene, brought the situation under control and registered two cross complaints, identified as Case Nos 403/2026 and 404/2026, based on complaints filed by M Bhaskar Rao and Manas Ranjan Jena.

During the investigation, police arrested 13 people from both the groups and seized swords, lathis and other weapons allegedly used in the clash.

The accused were produced before a court, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest others who remain at large, police said.