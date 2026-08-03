Chhatrapur/Ganjam: An eight-year-old boy died after being swept away by a strong sea tide while playing on a beach in Ganjam district, officials and local residents said Sunday.

The victim was identified as N Shiva, the younger son of N Gureya, a resident of Nua Podampeta village under Palibandha panchayat in Ganjam block.

According to local residents, Shiva was playing near the Nua Podampeta beach Saturday afternoon when a sudden high tide swept him into the sea.

Family members and locals rescued the child and rushed him to the Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Shiva is survived by his two sisters.

His father had reportedly left for Kerala a few days ago in search of work. The child’s untimely death has left the family and the village in mourning.