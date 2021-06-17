Beijing: At least 13 miners who were trapped in an iron mine in China’s Shanxi province due to flooding have died, local authorities said Thursday.

The bodies of the victims were lifted out of the well, and the DNA confirmation was completed, according to the local rescue headquarters.

The miners were trapped June 10 as a well was flooded at the Dahongcai iron mine in Daixian county, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police have detained 13 suspects.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.