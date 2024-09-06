Keonjhar: Despite several allegations of misappropriation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in this district, there is no change in the situation as 13 mobile medical units (MMUs), purchased with DMF fund, have been lying unused on the district headquarters hospital premises here for more than six months.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who represents Keonjhar Sadar in the Assembly, had earlier expressed his concern over the misuse of DMF funds. When Majhi was in opposition, he had raised questions on the misuse of DMF funds several times in the House. While DMF money is being spent at the sweet will of the officials, the tools, equipment and vehicles purchased by utilising the fund are not being put into use and are lying unattended to. This has triggered anger and dissatisfaction among the locals.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed their displeasure over 13 MMUs or ambulances (purchased with DMF funds) lying unused in the district. These MMUs are meant for 13 blocks in the tribal-dominated district. These ambulances have not been put into use for more than six months. Peeved over the development, a social activist complained to the Chief Minister’s grievance cell Monday, based on a news report published in a premier vernacular daily. He urged the CMO to take immediate steps and inquire whether the ambulances were purchased after approval of DMF trust board. He also urged for an inquiry into the rationale behind the purchase of these vehicles and the reason why they have been kept unused for months together. He also demanded to recover the losses from those ‘irresponsible’ officials.

Sources said despite the establishment of Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital and the district headquarters hospital, people of tribal and inaccessible areas are facing difficulties in getting free healthcare. They are unable to reach the hospitals in time due to long distances and lack of money. This has deprived them of availing free treatment. The condition of patients from these areas often turns critical due to delays in hospitalisation. This has severely hit the purpose of the free healthcare service launched by the state government. There are many inaccessible pockets in Banspal, Telkoi, Harichandanpur and Joda blocks of the district. With many unknown diseases and common ailments like cold, fever and diarrhoea endemic to these areas, MMUs are required to provide free healthcare to the affected people. These MMUs have all kinds of arrangements including presence of a doctor. Considering the need, 13 free MMUs were purchased with DMF funds to provide healthcare to the poor villagers at their doorsteps.

However, they have been lying unused on the premises of the district headquarters hospital for the last several months. Surprisingly, it had come to notice that Sundargarh DMF logo was affixed on these ambulances, instead of Keonjhar DMF. The logo of Sundargarh DMF was replaced after it was highlighted by the media. Keonjhar chief district medical officer (CDMO) Kishore Chandra Prusty said, “The ambulances will be put into use after a launching programme.” Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh, however, said he would look into the matter and take appropriate steps accordingly