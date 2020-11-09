Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone completed 13 years in Bollywood Monday. Her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had released November 9. The Farah Khan directorial was a Diwali release, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

To mark the occasion, Deepika changed her name on Twitter and Instagram to Shantipriya, one of the two characters she played as part of a double role in her debut film. She also changed her display picture to a still from the film that features her with SRK.

“Om Shanti Om” revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a top star Shantipriya, (Deepika). She is killed by a scheming producer but the two will meet years later in a tale of reincarnation. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher played pivotal roles in the film.

“Some films always remain special and timeless,” Shreyas wrote on Instagram Story. In the film, he played SRK’s best friend, Pappu Master.

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.