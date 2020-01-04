Puri: As many as 133 Hindu devotees from Pakistan are in Puri to have a glimpse of Lord Jagannath in Srimandir Saturday.

The pilgrims include 70 men, 50 women and 13 boys. The group reached the holy town by bus at 9:00pm Friday. They spent the night at Nayak Plaza on Grand Road. Some of them visited the temple at night itself, it was learnt.

However, their group visit to the temple has been scheduled Saturday.

These visitors set out their journey from Pakistan December 27.

Odisha International Centre will felicitate these Pakistani Hindus at Sadbhabana conference hall January 5 where Prajnanananda Maharaj will attend as chief guest.

Speaking about the objective of the move, chairman of Odisha International Centre (OIC) Paresh Nayak said OIC has been inviting the Hindus living in Pakistan to Puri every year. The aim is to spread Jagannath culture among believers.

