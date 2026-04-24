Bhubaneswar: Odisha government directed all higher educational institutions in the state to constitute internal committees in accordance with the POSH Act, warning that otherwise they may lose their recognition.

The Higher Education Department directed universities, degree colleges, and teacher education institutions to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the POSH Act, or face action.

It said colleges that admit students through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) must have a functional internal committee, otherwise, they will not be permitted to carry out admissions.

Examination permissions for universities will be withheld until a valid internal committee is set up, said the order dated April 16, made public on Thursday night.

The committees will have to submit annual reports to the respective Local Complaints Committees (LCCs), with copies sent to the Regional Directors of Education (RDEs), it added.

The order noted a host of measures that need to be ensured by the institutions. Among them are proper lighting across campuses, CCTV cameras in common areas without violating privacy norms, elimination of isolated or unsafe spaces, deployment of adequate security personnel and maintenance of visitor records.

The institutions have also been asked to provide safe and hygienic facilities for women, including secure hostel arrangements, functional complaint mechanisms and emergency response systems.

The institutions will also have to display details of the committee, complaint procedures and helpline numbers on notice boards and websites, according to the order.

RDEs have been asked to ensure strict monitoring and 100 per cent compliance.

All institutions have been asked to submit compliance reports to the Higher Education Department at the earliest.