Chhatrapur: Even as 239 factories which are functional in Ganjam have registered with the district administration, 134 others are running without a valid registration certificate, a report said.

According to sources, there are 24 hazardous chemical factories in the district, out of which only seven are in operation.

Of late, safety arrangements of various factories in the district were reviewed at a district-level meeting led by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, in order to bring this growing menace under control.

Additional Collector Laxmikanta Sethi informed about the arrangements made on fire prevention and control, and rescue provisions in emergent situations made at a major firm.

Regional transport officer Sanjay Kumar Biswal, assistant fire officer Biswanath Mohanty, district emergency cell in-charge Pragyan Paramita Thatoi, district industries centre General Manager Anama Charan Patra and other district-level officials were directed by Ganjam Collector to jointly conduct a survey, in this connection.

The fact-finding team also included Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajaya Kumar Mishra. The team will submit its report to district Collector Kulange soon, sources said.

Local intelligentsia alleged that 134 factories are running here without a valid registration certificate because of the apathetic attitude of district administration and the industries department authorities in limbo. Any mishap that would occur in the future days will certainly take several lives and destroy the properties, they resented.

Notably, fire presents a significant risk to any business. It can kill or seriously injure employees or visitors and can also damage or destroy buildings, equipment or stock. Necessary precautions should be taken to manage fire hazards within an organisation.

PNN