Bhubaneswar: In a significant step to enhance forest fire management and wildlife protection, the Forest Department deployed 139 specially designed vehicles equipped with advanced features to various forest divisions across the state here Friday. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda flagged off the vehicles in presence of forest officials. These vehicles are intended to combat forest fires, facilitate rescue operations, and patrol remote and inaccessible areas. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Administration) Samyak Samantara said that a total of 51 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), 41 customised fire fighting vehicles, and 47 fire support units will be engaged at different forest divisions. “These vehicles are specifically designed to navigate difficult terrains, including hilly and forest regions, where conventional vehicles struggle to reach and carry out emergency operations.” The customised vehicles are equipped with modern technologies, including communication systems like VHF radios and VSAT, to facilitate effective coordination during emergencies. The fire fighting vehicles aim to reduce the spread of forest fires along roadsides and within forest areas. Additionally, the vehicles are designed for swift movement to reach affected areas promptly. The deployment ceremony was held at the State Botanical Garden here.

Senior officials from Tata Motors and Mahindra, along with high-ranking forest officials, were present to hand over the vehicles to forest divisions across 18 districts. Speaking on the occasion, Samantara highlighted that the initiative aims to strengthen fire control measures, ensure better communication, and rescue wildlife in distress. Joining the event, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Debidutta Biswal, along with Nandankanan Director and additional charge of CCF Wildlife Manoj V Nair emphasised that the vehicles are a crucial part of the department’s preparedness for forest fires during the dry season. The vehicles, provided by Tata Motors and Mahindra, were customised after considering the challenges faced in forest areas. They are equipped to operate in sandy, muddy, and rocky terrains even in 60-degree inclination. Additionally, the ATVs and fire units are tailored to enhance patrol efficiency and reduce response time during fire incidents. This deployment marks a significant stride in the state’s efforts to protect its rich biodiversity and manage forest resources effectively.