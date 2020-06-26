Guwahati: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday that a 12-hour night curfew will be imposed across the state from 7.00pm onwards from Friday. Also a 14-day complete lockdown will be enforced in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight, following a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, has reported 762 coronavirus cases since June 15, and 677 of them have no travel history. However, many had come in contact with those who returned to Assam from outside, the minister told reporters here. Of the 276 cases reported in the state Thursday, 133 were from this town, the minister stated.

“We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28 midnight. This time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days,” Sarma told the media.

The government will enforce a complete lockdown in other towns and municipal areas on weekends from June 27 every week till the COVID-19 outbreak is arrested.

The Assam government will review the lockdown situation in Guwahati after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions, he said. There will be a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) and only emergency services will be allowed, he added.

Assam has reported 6,646 COVID-19 cases so far. The number of active cases is now 2,601, while 4,033 have recovered from the disease. Nine people have died of the disease and three have migrated to other states.

