Bhubaneswar: The mandatory 14-day home quarantine protocol to help curb spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) seems precious little with a man being tested positive for the virus reportedly despite following the quarantine norms.

Patient no-51 was tested positive for the COVID-19 even after being quarantined for nearly a month after returning from Nizamuddin in Delhi.

“He was in home quarantine for 22 days (from March 12 to April 2). Later, he was again quarantined for nine days at a state-managed facility. However, he was tested positive for COVID-19 April 11,” said a source close to the COVID facility where the patient is under treatment.

On the other hand, contact tracing details of several corona positive patients as revealed by the state government claim that they have flouted the social distancing as well as lockdown norms.

“Patient no-45, a resident of Kalahandi district, was advised to undergo home quarantine. However, he met with some of his friends besides visiting a grocery store near his residence March 20 and 21. Moreover, he had also come in contact with a person with travel history to Bahrain,” the source pointed out.

The scenario is no different for patient no-50. “The 22-year-old COVID-19 victim from Madhusudan Nagar here had been to his relatives’ place at Banpur in Khurda. Moreover, he also visited his friends and relatives at Unit-III, Station Square, Satya Nagar and Jharpada areas here between March 20 and April 10, in brazen violation of the lockdown guidelines,” the source further said.