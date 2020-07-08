Sonepur: With COVID-19 positive cases spiking rapidly in Odisha, the Subarnapur district administration said in a notification Wednesday that all people returning from 13 hotspots in the state will have to undergo 14-day home/institutional quarantine.

The 13 hotspot COVID-19 districts that have been identified are Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balangir. Anyone from these 13 districts going to Subarnapur will have to undergo quarantine. Doctors will decide that whether the person needs home or institutional quarantine. The returnees have to register at the district medical officer’s office after their return.

To control the virus, the district administration has already imposed impose 7.00pm to 7.00am curfew and weekend shutdown in the district.

Subarnapur district reported five COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. The total number of cases so far reported from the district stands at 44. Among those infected by the virus, 37 have already recovered and discharge. The seven active cases are being treated at different COVID-19 hospitals. So far the district has not reported any deaths due to the virus.

