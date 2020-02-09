Berhampur: At least 14 passengers have died and 30 others were injured after a private bus caught fire near Melapatur locality under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district Sunday.

According to fire brigade officials, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding in a nearby village. The bus came in contact with an 11 KV wire at around 1:00 pm and caught fire killing five persons on the spot and injuring others.

The injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here where nine persons breathed their last.

On being informed, police officials and Fire Services personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. The officials also started an investigation into the matter.

