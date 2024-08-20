Berhampur: At least 14 people fell ill after allegedly consuming ‘spurious’ liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Moundpur village in Chikita area late Monday night. All the affected persons hailed from Karbalua village. They had consumed country liquor. Some of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting. They were rushed to the community health centre at Chikiti.

Later 14 of them were shifted to the MKCH Medical College Hospital here. While 12 people were being treated at the medicine ward, two had been admitted to the ICU, police said.

Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol and Ganjam district collector Dibyajyoti Parida visited the hospital.

“Some people have been arrested on charge of selling illicit liquor. Samples of the liquor have been collected and sent for laboratory test”, the district collector said.

The excise commissioner said stringent action to be taken against the people undertaking illegal liquor business in the area. “A joint action team comprising police and excise department officials to be set up to intensify raids on the illegal liquor joints in the district,” Bhol said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has demanded a complete ban on the sale of country liquor in rural areas.

PTI