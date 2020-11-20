Lucknow: Fourteen people, including six children, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh late Thursday night. The mishap took place at a place on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near the Deshraj Inara village. The area comes under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident. The CM directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families and those injured, his office was quoted as saying.

All the occupants of the SUV died in the crash. A number of others have been injured. The exact number of the injured people is yet to be ascertained. The accident occurred around 12 midnight.

Visuals from the accident show a crumpled Mahindra Bolero being pulled out from the back of the truck.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said the truck had been parked at the side of the highway due to a punctured tyre when the SUV rammed it from behind. Half of the car was pulled out in a mangled state from under the truck later by police officials, he said.