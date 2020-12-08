Bhubaneswar: Cold wave situation continues to grip interior pockets of the state as mercury fell below 15 degrees Celsius at 14 places in the state, Tuesday.

As per a weather bulletin issued by Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, lowest temperature of 8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani while it was 8.2 degrees at Sonepur, 10.2 degrees at Bhawanipatna and 10.8 degrees at Koraput.

Similarly, the minimum temperature at Angul was 12 degrees, Sundargarh, Boudh & Malkangiri 13.5 degrees each, Jharsuguda 13.7 degrees, Keonjhar & Talcher 13.8 degrees each, Bolangir 14 degrees, Titlagarh 14.5 degrees and Sambalpur 14.8 degrees.

Baripada recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was 16.4 degrees at 17.4 degrees, respectively.

There will not be any large change in minimum temperature in the districts of Odisha during next 4/5 days, the Met centre said.

However, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, Sonepur, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts early Thursday morning, it said.