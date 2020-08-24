Nabarangpur: Apparently upset with his parents for denying him a smartphone, a 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Jamdara village under Raigarh police limits in Nabarangpur district, police said Monday.

The minor has been identified as Tarun Gand.

Sources said that the boy was a Class IX student. He had been requesting his father for a smartphone for the last couple of weeks.

Monday morning, he again asked his father to get him a smartphone but his father turned down his demand. The boy allegedly threatened to end his life and locked himself in his room. However, the parents did not take the ultimatum seriously.

When Tarun did not open the door of his room for hours, his mother called for him several times. However, he didn’t answer from his room. Then his father broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bed-sheet.

The bereaved family informed police about the incident, Monday. On being informed police reached the spot and recovered the minor’s body.

“The body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to parents,” police said.

The statement of the minor’s father is being recorded and further investigation is underway, the cops added.

