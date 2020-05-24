Khurda: As many as 1,464 Odia migrant workers stranded in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu amid coronavirus-induced lockdown Sunday arrived at Khurda Road railway station in this district aboard a Shramik Special train.

Among the Tamil Nadu returnees, there are 344 from Ganjam, 235 from Mayurbhanj, 134 are from Sundargarh, 84 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Jharsuguda, 29 persons from Cuttack, 28 from Kendrapara, 34 from Khurda, 41 from Puri, 16 from Angul, 52 from Balasore, 10 from Bargarh, 40 from Bhadrak, 41 from Balangir, 25 from Boudh, 17 from Dhenkanal, 14 from Gajapati, 40 from Jajpur, 21 from Kalahandi, 71 are from Kandhamal, 26 from Koraput, 30 from Nayagarh, four from Malkangiri, six from Nabarangpur and one from Deogarh.

After thermal screening, the migrants were quarantine stamped in their hands. State government officials also provided the migrants with food packets and water.

Those from other districts left for their native places in buses arranged by the government where they will be placed under institutional quarantine. The ones belonging to Khurda district will be placed under quarantine at panchayat level quarantine centres here, an official said.

PNN