Bhubaneswar: The 14th edition of the National Safety Conclave (NSC), the flagship event of the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS) was organised here, Wednesday. The event was held in association with the Institute of Public Enterprises, Hyderabad and the Odisha State Productivity Council. The Conclave was supported by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. of India and Ministry of Labour and ESI, Govt. of Odisha. NSC Chairman Vinod Kumar gave the welcome address. IQEMS CEO and Convener Debabrata Panigrahi delivered the thematic address. He opined that Vision Zero is a commitment intended for creating and sustaining safe and healthy work atmosphere. The conclave was inaugurated by the chief guest, RS Gopalan, Commissioner cum Secretary, de par tment of Labour and Employee’s State Insurance. Addressing the gathering, Gopalan said Odisha is endowed with vast resources of minerals. It occupies a prominent place in the country as a mineral rich state. “With new Industrial policies, Odisha is going to be one of the favoured investment destinations for domestic and international Companies.

In this scenario, it is very important to create awareness among employees and employers to reduce accidents, injuries, illness and loss of human lives in mining, industry and construction sector,” he said. Vision Zero is a concept that aims to eliminate all work related fatalities, severe injuries and illness. Mission Possible in workplace refers to the set of initiatives to be designed to make certain goals achievable within the working environment. Both concepts underline the importance of prioritizing safety and setting attainable goals at workplaces.