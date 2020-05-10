Bolangir: Bolangir district administration Sunday imposed a curfew in Titlagarh town between 9 am and 12 midnight as large number of returning migrant workers are expected to reach Titlagarh station.

Sub-collector Sudhakar Nayak has imposed the curfew to facilitate smooth transfer of returnee migrant workers to quarantine centres.

According to a source in the district administration, as many as 1,200 migrant workers from various districts of Odisha have left Mumbai’s Panvel railway station to Titlagarh by a Shramik Special train Saturday, 2:50pm.

Out of the 1200 workers in the train, 300 belong to Bolangir district.

Bolangir collector Arindam Dakua, SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat and sub-collector Sudhakar Nayak have reviewed the security system at Titlagarh station. Health workers and other government officials are ready with necessary equipment to welcome the migrant workers.

The train, carrying the migrant passengers will arrive at Titilagarh station at 1:00 pm. After preliminary health screening, the expats will be shifted to the quarantine centres in different districts by bus.

During the curfew hours, essential services including medicine stores and fuel bunks will continue to operate.

